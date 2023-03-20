Corundum Group Inc. Sells 16,104 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Corundum Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,742 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 16,104 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.48.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,912,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,295,734. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

