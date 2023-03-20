Corundum Group Inc. Raises Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GS. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.24.

GS stock traded up $5.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $309.42. 930,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,116,024. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.54. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $389.58. The company has a market cap of $103.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.27%.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

