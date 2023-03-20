Corundum Group Inc. Makes New $793,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4,193.5% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,253,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 67,640,031 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,392,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557,890 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,824,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,976,000 after purchasing an additional 359,417 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,006,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,206,000 after buying an additional 561,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,214,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,596,000 after buying an additional 26,543 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPLG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 582,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,232. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $54.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.88.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.