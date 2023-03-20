Corundum Group Inc. Acquires 428 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,121,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,641,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,898,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,820,000 after acquiring an additional 210,054 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,247 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after buying an additional 1,622,711 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,727,000 after buying an additional 303,443 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.68.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.89. 6,938,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,924,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.42. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $57.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

