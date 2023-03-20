Compound Reaches Market Capitalization of $336.78 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Compound token can currently be bought for $46.34 or 0.00166925 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $336.78 million and $24.92 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00075239 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00043715 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00052149 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000220 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003597 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000674 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 99.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 45.68856871 USD and is down -2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 336 active market(s) with $26,914,670.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.