Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:CODI opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -75.13 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently -416.67%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 3.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 8.1% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 36,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

