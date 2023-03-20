Comparing SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) & Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH)

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) and Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
11.6% of SIGNA Sports United shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of SIGNA Sports United shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Sportsman’s Warehouse shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SIGNA Sports United and Sportsman’s Warehouse, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|SIGNA Sports United
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2.00
|Sportsman’s Warehouse
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2.33
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares SIGNA Sports United and Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|SIGNA Sports United
|$1.15 billion
|1.40
|-$613.33 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Sportsman’s Warehouse
|$1.51 billion
|0.20
|$108.47 million
|$2.04
|3.96
Sportsman’s Warehouse has higher revenue and earnings than SIGNA Sports United.
Profitability
This table compares SIGNA Sports United and Sportsman’s Warehouse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|SIGNA Sports United
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Sportsman’s Warehouse
|6.12%
|17.56%
|5.95%
Risk & Volatility
SIGNA Sports United has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sportsman’s Warehouse has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Sportsman’s Warehouse beats SIGNA Sports United on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.
About SIGNA Sports United
SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
About Sportsman’s Warehouse
Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc. and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.
Receive News & Ratings for SIGNA Sports United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGNA Sports United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.