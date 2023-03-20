Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CMC. KeyCorp increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.86.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Commercial Metals stock opened at $44.05 on Thursday. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.42. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.25. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.24%.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total value of $7,216,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,952,289.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,226,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,481,000 after acquiring an additional 142,062 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 5.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,124,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,128,000 after buying an additional 493,455 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,830,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,217,000 after buying an additional 185,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 22.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after buying an additional 1,367,997 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 14.4% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,869,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,967,000 after buying an additional 361,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

