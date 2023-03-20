Coerente Capital Management Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Coerente Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $907,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 88,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $724,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $2.96 on Monday, reaching $203.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,804. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.84. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $243.78.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

