Coerente Capital Management Raises Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Coerente Capital Management increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,733 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up about 2.9% of Coerente Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $13,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 397 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $2.58 on Monday, hitting $105.33. The company had a trading volume of 776,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,256. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.45.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

