Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,000 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy comprises about 12.2% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $29,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth about $9,834,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter worth $64,746,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 237.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 102,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after acquiring an additional 72,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth $1,526,000.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

CHK traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.31. The stock had a trading volume of 445,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,933. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.59 and a 200 day moving average of $92.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.70% and a net margin of 42.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 6.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Stories

