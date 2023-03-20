CMH Wealth Management LLC Sells 68 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CMH Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Mastercard by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Mastercard by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 276,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,130,000 after acquiring an additional 45,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors grew its holdings in Mastercard by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard Trading Up 0.6 %

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $351.65. 522,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,854,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $335.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $365.66 and a 200-day moving average of $340.52. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.