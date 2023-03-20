CMH Wealth Management LLC Purchases 136 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 2.0% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Netflix by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cfra raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.13.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $4.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $299.49. 983,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,723,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.18. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $396.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

