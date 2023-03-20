CMH Wealth Management LLC Makes New $450,000 Investment in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

CMH Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 286.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

JNK traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,842,201. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.08. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $103.19.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

