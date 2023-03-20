CMH Wealth Management LLC Has $11.07 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,129 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for 3.6% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $11,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after purchasing an additional 670,698 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its position in Boeing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,565 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Boeing by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,349 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Boeing by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,082,330 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $694,855,000 after purchasing an additional 124,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Boeing by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,505,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $615,985,000 after purchasing an additional 40,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.13.

NYSE BA traded up $3.09 on Monday, reaching $204.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,379,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,415,954. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.05 and its 200-day moving average is $178.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($7.69) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

