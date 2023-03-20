Clarus Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 4,026 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 821.1% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $33,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $151.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.66.

NYSE:NKE opened at $120.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $139.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.95. The stock has a market cap of $187.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

