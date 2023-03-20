Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,110,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586,273 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,294 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,111,072 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,008,816,000 after acquiring an additional 408,930 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,134,446 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,540,775,000 after buying an additional 611,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,856,199 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,154,248,000 after buying an additional 407,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $50.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $206.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $56.94.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

