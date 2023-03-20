CIBC Trims AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Target Price to C$16.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$9.25 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AirBoss of America currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.86.

AirBoss of America Trading Down 1.5 %

TSE:BOS opened at C$7.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.92, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.65. The company has a market cap of C$210.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.71, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.89. AirBoss of America has a one year low of C$5.62 and a one year high of C$36.98.

AirBoss of America Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at AirBoss of America

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. AirBoss of America’s payout ratio is currently -24.24%.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Lowe purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.07 per share, with a total value of C$59,388.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$59,388. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

