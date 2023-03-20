Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CIM. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Chimera Investment Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE CIM opened at $5.22 on Thursday. Chimera Investment has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.52.

Chimera Investment Announces Dividend

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 66.36%. The business had revenue of $187.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chimera Investment will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.62%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.95%.

Institutional Trading of Chimera Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,039 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 14,201 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chimera Investment

(Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.