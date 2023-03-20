CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Trims Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in State Street during the third quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in State Street by 69.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in State Street during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of State Street from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.68.

Insider Activity

State Street Stock Performance

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

STT stock opened at $72.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

About State Street

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

