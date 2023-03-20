CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 4,859 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,859 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 2.7% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 65,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie Stock Up 0.3 %

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.12.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $154.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.04. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $273.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

