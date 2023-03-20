CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 2,372 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.5% during the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $263,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.3% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.73.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $95.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $148.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $109.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.75.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.