CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Increases Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 952.6% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $3,526,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,937,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $3,526,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,937,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,126.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,182 shares of company stock worth $5,432,674. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

NYSE BSX opened at $48.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.56, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.27. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $48.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.