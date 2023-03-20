CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $1.49 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,179 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 15,444 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,921 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,828 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,745 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Intel by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 244,865 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Intel by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,421,889 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $116,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in Intel by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 22,065 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of INTC opened at $29.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.48.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Read More

