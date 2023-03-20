CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $447.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $494.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $430.93 and a 12 month high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

