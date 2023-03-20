CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Decreases Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,440 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 80,663 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Shell by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Shell by 11.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 16,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its position in shares of Shell by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 118,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.34) to GBX 2,950 ($35.95) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.65) to GBX 2,987 ($36.40) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.34) to GBX 3,000 ($36.56) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,879.86.

Shell Stock Performance

Shell Increases Dividend

SHEL opened at $54.84 on Monday. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $197.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

