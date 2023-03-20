Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $202.40.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

LNG stock opened at $143.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.62 and its 200-day moving average is $160.22. The company has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.01. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $120.09 and a twelve month high of $182.35.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

