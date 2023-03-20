Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.67.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Down 5.9 %

NYSE CLDT opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.37. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $471.40 million, a P/E ratio of 193.04 and a beta of 1.80.

Chatham Lodging Trust Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Chatham Lodging Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,680.34%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 611,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,286,682.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chatham Lodging Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 275.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 890,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after buying an additional 653,584 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 965,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after buying an additional 445,640 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,626,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,091,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,367,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,316,000 after acquiring an additional 186,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

Featured Stories

