Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Management LLC

Sterling Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications accounts for about 1.4% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,693,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,289,000 after acquiring an additional 972,746 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,766,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,403,000 after buying an additional 79,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,325,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,557,000 after buying an additional 21,823 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,203,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,032,000 after buying an additional 1,014,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 364.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,223,000 after buying an additional 1,899,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $350.37. 104,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,692. The stock has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $380.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.28. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.66 and a 1-year high of $577.65.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Charter Communications to $406.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charter Communications from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $486.86.

In related news, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

