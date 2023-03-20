CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $70.60

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $70.60 and last traded at $71.40, with a volume of 898742 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. HSBC cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

CF Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,026,000 after buying an additional 2,017,325 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,602,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,971,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,954,000 after buying an additional 894,857 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 331.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,155,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,074,000 after buying an additional 888,100 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,827,000 after buying an additional 799,020 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

