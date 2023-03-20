Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,560 ($19.01) price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($7.92) price target on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Ceres Power Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of CWR opened at GBX 378.40 ($4.61) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 429.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 403.99. Ceres Power has a fifty-two week low of GBX 296 ($3.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 843.20 ($10.28). The stock has a market capitalization of £727.63 million, a PE ratio of -1,892.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.62.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

