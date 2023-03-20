Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $18.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $498.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.13. Central Pacific Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.25.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $67.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 26.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Central Pacific Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2,830.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 421,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 406,690 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 64.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 753,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,015,000 after purchasing an additional 295,134 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 132.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 358,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 204,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 14.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,168,000 after purchasing an additional 179,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 844.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 186,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 167,013 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Central Pacific Financial

(Get Rating)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.