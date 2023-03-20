Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.58.
Celestica Stock Up 0.8 %
CLS opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.24. Celestica has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Institutional Trading of Celestica
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Celestica in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Celestica by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Celestica by 2,775.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Celestica by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Celestica in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.
About Celestica
Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS), and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) segment includes aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.
Further Reading
