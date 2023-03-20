CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Holdings Decreased by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC trimmed its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. CDW makes up approximately 1.5% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of CDW worth $14,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDW. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $189.73. The company had a trading volume of 80,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,954. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $215.00.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.86.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

