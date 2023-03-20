CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CBIZ Stock Performance

NYSE:CBZ opened at $47.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CBIZ has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.21.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). CBIZ had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CBIZ will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CBIZ

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBIZ

In related news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 47,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $2,414,213.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,035,143.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 179.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBIZ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.