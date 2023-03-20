Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CCL. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.71.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of CCL opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

Insider Transactions at Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,697,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 31,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

