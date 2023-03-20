Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CNQ. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.91.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $50.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.67 and a 200-day moving average of $56.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $70.60. The company has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.57.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Canadian Natural Resources

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.97%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

