Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CANF opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82. Can-Fite BioPharma has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases and erectile dysfunction. Its product pipeline include Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

