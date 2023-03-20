Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,335.00

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,335 ($16.27) and last traded at GBX 1,280 ($15.60), with a volume of 32900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,110 ($13.53).

Caledonia Mining Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,120.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 995.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of £221.18 million, a P/E ratio of 572.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Caledonia Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. Caledonia Mining’s payout ratio is currently 2,319.59%.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.

