CAE (NYSE:CAE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CAE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CAE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $20.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.95. CAE has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAE

CAE Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in CAE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of CAE by 42.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CAE by 74.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 147,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 62,836 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of CAE by 19.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CAE by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 14,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.