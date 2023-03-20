CAE (NYSE:CAE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
CAE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CAE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.25.
Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $20.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.95. CAE has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.
