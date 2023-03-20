Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURLGet Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $222.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Burlington Stores from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $231.73.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 1.9 %

BURL stock opened at $210.16 on Thursday. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $106.47 and a twelve month high of $239.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.08.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,112,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $115,609,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Burlington Stores by 17.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,408,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,339,000 after acquiring an additional 498,591 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Burlington Stores by 4,975.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 462,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 453,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 12,888.1% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 429,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,036,000 after acquiring an additional 425,951 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

