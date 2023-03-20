Bunge (NYSE:BG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BG has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bunge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunge has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.13.

Bunge stock opened at $92.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.66. Bunge has a fifty-two week low of $80.41 and a fifty-two week high of $128.40.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bunge will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bunge by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bunge by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bunge by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

