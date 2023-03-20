Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BC. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.77.

Brunswick Price Performance

Brunswick stock opened at $75.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $94.60.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.02. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,922.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $649,196.37. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,061.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,542 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Further Reading

