Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,687 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 13,036 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,312 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.45. 2,198,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,892,193. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average of $35.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KGI Securities cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

See Also

