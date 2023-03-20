Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Invests $272,000 in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4,572.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,325,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,826 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 724,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,825,000 after buying an additional 115,872 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 491,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,832,000 after buying an additional 30,310 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 44.2% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 262,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,051,000 after purchasing an additional 80,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 218,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 58,563 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ITA traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.46. 889,995 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $206.56. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.11.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.