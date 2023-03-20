Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Has $399,000 Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 16,334 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in V.F. by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 85,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,954 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 122,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V.F. Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VFC. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

NYSE:VFC traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,389,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,954,320. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $60.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.43.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.15%.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

See Also

