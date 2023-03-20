Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Buys 13,827 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) by 104.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,827 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,292,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,411,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,544,000 after buying an additional 249,013 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,035,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 172.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 942,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,401,000 after buying an additional 597,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1,336.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 892,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,412,000 after buying an additional 830,134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.36. The stock had a trading volume of 121,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,538. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.95. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $28.37.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

