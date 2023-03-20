Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 390,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 8,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Raymond James cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.91.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICE stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.95. The company had a trading volume of 466,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,277. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $137.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.45. The stock has a market cap of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 65.37%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

