Brokerages Set Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) PT at $36.50

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.50.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OSTK shares. TheStreet cut Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Overstock.com Trading Up 8.5 %
OSTK stock opened at $19.41 on Monday. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Overstock.com news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,310.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $49,364.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,434 shares in the company, valued at $265,310.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,934 shares of company stock worth $96,734 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 7,081.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.
Overstock.com Company Profile
Overstock.com, Inc operates an online shopping site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Overstock.com (OSTK)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.