Brokerages Set Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) PT at $36.50

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OSTK shares. TheStreet cut Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Overstock.com Trading Up 8.5 %

OSTK stock opened at $19.41 on Monday. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $404.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.66 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. Overstock.com’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Overstock.com will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,310.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $49,364.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,434 shares in the company, valued at $265,310.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,934 shares of company stock worth $96,734 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 7,081.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates an online shopping site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

