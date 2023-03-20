Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) COO Ryan M. Albano Acquires 6,200 Shares

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) COO Ryan M. Albano bought 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $103,788.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,151.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

NYSE:BNL traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.95. 1,313,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,216. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.13. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average of $17.25.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadstone Net Lease

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 91,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

